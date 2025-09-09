Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 104,552 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. $PUBM

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Free Report) by 5,304.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 106,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,552 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in PubMatic were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in PubMatic by 20.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,077,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,852,000 after purchasing an additional 179,951 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 683,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,034,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PubMatic by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 436,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,406,000 after buying an additional 4,603 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in PubMatic in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,963,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in PubMatic by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 383,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after acquiring an additional 10,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic Price Performance

PubMatic stock opened at $8.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $390.91 million, a PE ratio of -122.13 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.59. PubMatic, Inc. has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $17.74.

Insider Activity

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.13). PubMatic had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $71.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. PubMatic has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 44,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total value of $370,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $496,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 354,914 shares of company stock valued at $3,931,133 in the last 90 days. 26.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on PubMatic from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. B. Riley cut PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Lake Street Capital downgraded PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on PubMatic from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.44.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

