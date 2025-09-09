Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys New Shares in Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. $BHRB

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:BHRB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.12% of Burke & Herbert Financial Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services during the first quarter worth $141,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Burke & Herbert Financial Services by 360,400.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Burke & Herbert Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BHRB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Burke & Herbert Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Burke & Herbert Financial Services from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burke & Herbert Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BHRB opened at $62.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $944.91 million, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.21. Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. has a twelve month low of $47.57 and a twelve month high of $75.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services (NASDAQ:BHRB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. Burke & Herbert Financial Services had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $87.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.06 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Burke & Herbert Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Profile

Burke Herbert Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and financial services to small to medium-sized businesses, their owners and employees, professional corporations, non-profits, and individuals. It operates through the following loan portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Owner-Occupied Commercial Real Estate, Acquisition, Construction, and Development, Commercial and Industrial, Single Family Residential (1-4 Units), and Consumer Non-Real Estate and Other.

