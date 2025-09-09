Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $970,000 in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics $MLTX

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLTX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $3,485,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 161.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 8,811 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 204,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,065,000 after purchasing an additional 45,113 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $413,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MLTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Redburn Atlantic raised MoonLake Immunotherapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.43.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of MLTX opened at $61.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.99 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.17 and its 200-day moving average is $44.79. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a one year low of $31.42 and a one year high of $61.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 16.65 and a current ratio of 16.65.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.14). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

