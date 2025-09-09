Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases New Position in Agree Realty Corporation $ADC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,913,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,151,183,000 after buying an additional 363,681 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,431,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,723,000 after buying an additional 234,641 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,338,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,487,000 after buying an additional 353,884 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,695,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,860,000 after buying an additional 49,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,581,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,049,000 after purchasing an additional 31,030 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $72.57 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.56. Agree Realty Corporation has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $79.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $175.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.95 million. Agree Realty had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Agree Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.290-4.320 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Corporation will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.256 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 182.74%.

In other Agree Realty news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl bought 750 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.84 per share, with a total value of $54,630.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 27,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,502.56. This trade represents a 2.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joey Agree bought 4,108 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.15 per share, for a total transaction of $296,392.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 633,060 shares in the company, valued at $45,675,279. The trade was a 0.65% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 7,700 shares of company stock worth $555,926 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

ADC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $84.00 target price on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

