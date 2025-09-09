Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 154,608 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. $MYGN

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) by 56.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,608 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Myriad Genetics worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the first quarter valued at about $10,437,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,819,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,950,000 after buying an additional 668,429 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Myriad Genetics by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 921,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,177,000 after buying an additional 372,455 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Myriad Genetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,655,000. Finally, Knott David M Jr bought a new position in Myriad Genetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,419,000. 99.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MYGN. Scotiabank cut Myriad Genetics from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Myriad Genetics from $12.50 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.45.

Myriad Genetics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $6.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.56. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $29.30. The company has a market capitalization of $642.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.93.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

