Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 60,319 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation $LPX

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 85.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,537 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 60,319 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LPX. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 4.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,370 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,325 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Up 0.1%

LPX opened at $99.08 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.27. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation has a 1-year low of $78.82 and a 1-year high of $122.87. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.34%.The company had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Corporation will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total value of $105,544.08. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,838 shares in the company, valued at $1,686,377.76. This trade represents a 5.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 29,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,002,528. This trade represents a 1.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LPX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $111.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.