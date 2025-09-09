Danaher Corporation $DHR Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,493 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Danaher by 34.7% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,066,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $218,608,000 after purchasing an additional 274,765 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in Danaher by 1.2% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 3,053,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $605,153,000 after purchasing an additional 35,457 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 35.5% during the first quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. 11 Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Danaher by 12.3% during the first quarter. 11 Capital Partners LP now owns 67,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,357 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in Danaher by 124.4% during the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 981,426 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,192,000 after purchasing an additional 544,151 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $241.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $230.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.35.

DHR stock opened at $198.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Danaher Corporation has a 52 week low of $171.00 and a 52 week high of $279.90.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $586,324.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,379,706.06. The trade was a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

