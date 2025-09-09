Datadog, Inc. $DDOG Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 171.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,594 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in shares of Datadog by 887.0% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22,646 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in Datadog by 96.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Datadog from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 55,352 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total value of $7,407,758.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 438,885 shares in the company, valued at $58,735,979.55. The trade was a 11.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 100,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.88, for a total value of $13,287,437.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 548,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,364,534.20. The trade was a 15.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,398,448 shares of company stock worth $182,812,285 in the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $136.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market cap of $47.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 389.84, a PEG ratio of 54.78 and a beta of 1.11. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.63 and a 1 year high of $170.08.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $826.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.72 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 4.13%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Datadog has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.440-0.460 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-1.830 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

See Also

