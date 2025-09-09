Denali Therapeutics Inc. $DNLI Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,154,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,255 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $42,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 277.0% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 253.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.23. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $33.33. The company has a quick ratio of 10.27, a current ratio of 10.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Denali Therapeutics

In other Denali Therapeutics news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 495,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $7,429,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 253,071 shares in the company, valued at $3,796,065. This represents a 66.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 2,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $39,884.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 217,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,952,169.78. This represents a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 501,962 shares of company stock worth $7,520,799 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

