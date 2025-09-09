Diamondback Energy, Inc. $FANG Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246,356 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,377 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.08% of Diamondback Energy worth $39,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 67,484 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 412.1% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,799 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 80,957 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $13,265,000 after acquiring an additional 27,983 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $221.00 to $212.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $228.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.17.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $137.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.00 and a fifty-two week high of $200.47.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other news, Chairman Travis D. Stice sold 20,400 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $2,913,120.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 102,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,586,306. The trade was a 16.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Diamondback Energy

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.