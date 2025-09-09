Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$174.82 and traded as high as C$189.37. Dollarama shares last traded at C$189.32, with a volume of 476,038 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on DOL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$180.00 to C$223.00 in a report on Thursday, June 12th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$204.00 to C$199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$170.00 to C$215.00 in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$162.50 to C$190.00 in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$165.00 to C$196.00 in a report on Thursday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollarama presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$191.29.

Dollarama Stock Performance

Dollarama Dividend Announcement

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$190.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$174.82. The company has a market cap of C$52.30 billion, a PE ratio of 41.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.1058 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.77%.

Insider Transactions at Dollarama

In related news, Director John Assaly sold 9,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$189.28, for a total transaction of C$1,720,392.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 973 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$184,172.26. This trade represents a 90.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, Director Nicolas Hien sold 4,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$192.31, for a total transaction of C$794,433.02. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc is a Canada-based company principally engaged in operating discount retail stores. The company provides a broad range of everyday consumer products, general merchandise, and seasonal items, with merchandise at low fixed price points. General merchandise and consumer products jointly account for the majority of the company’s product offerings.

Recommended Stories

