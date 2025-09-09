Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) and Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY) Critical Survey

Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY – Get Free Report) and Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Dongfeng Motor Group has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mercedes-Benz Group has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dongfeng Motor Group and Mercedes-Benz Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dongfeng Motor Group N/A N/A N/A Mercedes-Benz Group 4.85% 7.35% 2.55%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dongfeng Motor Group $14.77 billion 0.66 $8.07 million N/A N/A Mercedes-Benz Group $157.56 billion 0.38 $11.05 billion C$3.29 4.68

This table compares Dongfeng Motor Group and Mercedes-Benz Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Mercedes-Benz Group has higher revenue and earnings than Dongfeng Motor Group.

Dividends

Dongfeng Motor Group pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Mercedes-Benz Group pays an annual dividend of C$0.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Mercedes-Benz Group pays out 24.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Dongfeng Motor Group and Mercedes-Benz Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dongfeng Motor Group 0 0 0 1 4.00 Mercedes-Benz Group 0 5 0 0 2.00

Summary

Mercedes-Benz Group beats Dongfeng Motor Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dongfeng Motor Group

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of commercial and passenger vehicles, engines, and other auto parts in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others. The company's commercial vehicles include light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks, as well as pickup trucks and buses; passenger vehicles comprise sedans, MPVs, and SUVs; electric and new energy vehicles, and special commercial vehicles; and other automobile related products, as well as automotive parts and components, and automobile equipment. It also provides investment and advisory, car maintenance and repair, insurance agency, automotive technology development and system integration, and logistics, as well as financing and loan services. In addition, it is involved in trading of used car. The company is based in Wuhan, the People's Republic of China. Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited operates as a subsidiary of Dongfeng Motor Corporation.

About Mercedes-Benz Group

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Mercedes-Benz Vans, and Mercedes-Benz Mobility segments. The company develops, manufactures, and sells cars and vans under the Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, G-Class brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also provides financing, leasing, car subscription and rental, fleet management, insurance brokerage, and mobility services, as well as digital services for charging and payment. The company was formerly known as Daimler AG and changed its name to Mercedes-Benz Group AG in February 2022. Mercedes-Benz Group AG was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

