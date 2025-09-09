Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) and Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) and Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRUY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Dun & Bradstreet has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Recruit has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.7% of Dun & Bradstreet shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of Dun & Bradstreet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dun & Bradstreet -1.60% 11.06% 4.17% Recruit 12.00% 26.14% 15.57%

Dividends

Dun & Bradstreet pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Recruit pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Dun & Bradstreet pays out -166.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Recruit pays out 2.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Dun & Bradstreet is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Dun & Bradstreet and Recruit, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dun & Bradstreet 0 6 0 0 2.00 Recruit 0 0 1 0 3.00

Dun & Bradstreet currently has a consensus target price of $11.63, suggesting a potential upside of 27.03%. Given Dun & Bradstreet’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dun & Bradstreet is more favorable than Recruit.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dun & Bradstreet and Recruit”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dun & Bradstreet $2.38 billion 1.72 -$28.60 million ($0.09) -101.72 Recruit $23.36 billion 3.87 $2.70 billion $0.85 13.59

Recruit has higher revenue and earnings than Dun & Bradstreet. Dun & Bradstreet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Recruit, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Recruit beats Dun & Bradstreet on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. engages in providing business decisioning data and analytics solutions. The firm is involved in providing information with its solutions to support its clients with critical business operations. It offers end-to-end solutions to clients in the small business, finance, sales & marketing, third party risk & compliance, and public sectors. The company was founded on August 8, 2018, and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

About Recruit

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions that transforms the world of work. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Matching & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment. The Matching & Solutions segment offers HR solutions that support business clients’ recruiting and hiring activities and individual users’ job search activities through its job advertising services and placement services. This segment also provides marketing solutions that provide matching platforms for businesses in various industries, including housing and real estate, beauty, bridal, travel, dining, and others, as well as SaaS solutions, which are business and management support tools for small and medium-sized companies. The Staffing segment provides temporary staffing services in Japan, Europe, the United States, and Australia. Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. operates in more than 60 countries. The company was formerly known as Recruit Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. in October 2012. Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

