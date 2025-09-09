Dutch Bros Inc. $BROS Shares Sold by Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec

Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec lessened its stake in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,170 shares during the period. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BROS. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Dutch Bros in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Gould Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 85.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Dutch Bros Price Performance

BROS stock opened at $64.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.04 and a 200-day moving average of $65.41. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.49 and a 12-month high of $86.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.82, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 2.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $415.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 482,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $31,460,817.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,279,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,361,814.48. This trade represents a 27.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 787,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $54,302,728.14. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 975,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,218,637.14. This trade represents a 44.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,161,101 shares of company stock valued at $207,633,882. Insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BROS has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Dutch Bros from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.06.

View Our Latest Research Report on BROS

Dutch Bros Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.