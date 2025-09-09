Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.80 and traded as high as $10.25. Eltek shares last traded at $10.12, with a volume of 3,359 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on Eltek in a research report on Friday, May 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Eltek alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Eltek

Eltek Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $68.01 million, a PE ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.80.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.53 million for the quarter. Eltek had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 6.26%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eltek Ltd. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eltek

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eltek in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,030,000. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Eltek by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. now owns 272,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 63,258 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Eltek in the 4th quarter worth approximately $405,000. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eltek

(Get Free Report)

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. The company also provides high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eltek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eltek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.