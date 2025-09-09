Encompass Health Corporation $EHC Holdings Lowered by Amundi

Amundi trimmed its stake in shares of Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,512 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $18,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Patrick William Tuer sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $126,061.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,329,177.14. The trade was a 5.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Encompass Health from an “overweight” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.00.

Encompass Health Stock Up 0.3%

EHC stock opened at $125.93 on Tuesday. Encompass Health Corporation has a 52-week low of $87.85 and a 52-week high of $126.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.92.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.20. Encompass Health had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Encompass Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.340 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Corporation will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Encompass Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

