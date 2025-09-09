EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 150 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. $DRI

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 149.8% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 52,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,858,000 after acquiring an additional 31,337 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 85.2% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,793,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,664,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.5% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 4,735 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.78, for a total transaction of $1,059,598.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 4,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,835.56. The trade was a 50.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laura B. Williamson sold 523 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.65, for a total transaction of $107,031.95. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,816.95. This represents a 8.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,022,232. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $210.79 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.53. The company has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.98 and a 1 year high of $228.27.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 51.81%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, June 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.57%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Melius Research upgraded Darden Restaurants to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $252.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.19.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

