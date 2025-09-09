EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in LivaNova PLC $LIVN

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 2,299.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,394 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in LivaNova by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 214,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,936,000 after buying an additional 128,200 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in LivaNova by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in LivaNova by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in LivaNova by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 10,733 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIVN has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of LivaNova from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LivaNova currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.71.

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN opened at $58.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 0.96. LivaNova PLC has a 12 month low of $32.48 and a 12 month high of $58.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $352.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.20 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 16.13% and a positive return on equity of 14.57%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

