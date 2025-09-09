EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,866 Etsy, Inc. $ETSY

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ETSY. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Etsy by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,026,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,599,000 after buying an additional 535,864 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Etsy by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,248,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,923,000 after buying an additional 436,231 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Etsy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,236,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,314,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Etsy by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,901,000 after buying an additional 53,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Etsy by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 711,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,566,000 after buying an additional 415,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $58.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.77. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.05 and a 1-year high of $70.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.29). Etsy had a net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $672.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, Director Charles Andrew Ballard sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $149,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,786.32. This trade represents a 29.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total value of $77,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 31,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,476.46. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,482 shares of company stock valued at $15,393,191 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ETSY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Etsy from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Arete Research raised Etsy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Etsy from $45.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Etsy from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded Etsy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Etsy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ETSY

About Etsy

(Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.