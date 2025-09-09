EP Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,718,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,846,053,000 after acquiring an additional 105,811 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 10.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,459,422 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $726,369,000 after purchasing an additional 143,062 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 7.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,102,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $548,872,000 after purchasing an additional 73,009 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 539,364 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $268,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 61,911.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 496,715 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $247,220,000 after purchasing an additional 495,914 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 6,311 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.64, for a total transaction of $3,468,778.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 61,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,029,861.32. The trade was a 9.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George C. Bobb III sold 6,735 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.41, for a total transaction of $3,740,686.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,771,265.31. This represents a 39.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,021 shares of company stock valued at $8,315,662. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on TDY. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $626.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.57.

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

TDY stock opened at $546.01 on Tuesday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $416.00 and a 12 month high of $570.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $541.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $505.42. The stock has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.09.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.15. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.200-21.50 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

