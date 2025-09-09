EP Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vontier Corporation $VNT

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 34.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vontier by 2.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Vontier by 67.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC purchased a new position in shares of Vontier in the first quarter valued at $2,103,000. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vontier by 94.0% in the first quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 28,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 13,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Vontier in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on VNT. KeyCorp began coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Vontier in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Vontier from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vontier in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Vontier from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Shares of NYSE:VNT opened at $43.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Vontier Corporation has a 12-month low of $27.22 and a 12-month high of $43.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Vontier had a return on equity of 41.96% and a net margin of 12.99%.The firm had revenue of $773.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Vontier has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.740-0.780 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Vontier Corporation will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.80%.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

