EP Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Maximus, Inc. $MMS

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,884 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Maximus in the first quarter valued at $1,375,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Maximus by 146.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,732 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 11,716 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Maximus by 2.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,064 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $17,461,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maximus in the first quarter valued at about $390,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 6.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,640 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Zacks Research raised shares of Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Maximus has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Maximus Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE MMS opened at $88.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.61. Maximus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.77 and a 52-week high of $93.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The health services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Maximus has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.350-7.550 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Maximus Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.10%.

Maximus Profile

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

