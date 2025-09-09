EP Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $264,000 in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. $AXTA

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 144.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,950,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,760,000 after buying an additional 1,153,620 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 65,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 200.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 481,737 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,483,000 after buying an additional 321,279 shares during the period. Finally, Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 4,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $32.36 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.28. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $27.58 and a 12 month high of $41.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Axalta Coating Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.450-2.550 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.630-0.670 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Amy Tufano sold 3,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $99,205.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 12,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,422.22. The trade was a 20.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AXTA shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AXTA

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.