EP Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $323,000 Investment in Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. $ST

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 344,296 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 184.8% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 49,447 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 32,084 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,396,402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,891,000 after buying an additional 42,423 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 235.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,395 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 26,249 shares in the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.64.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ST opened at $31.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13. Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. has a one year low of $17.32 and a one year high of $37.40.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 2.97%.The business had revenue of $943.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sensata Technologies has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.810-0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

