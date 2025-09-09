EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,856 John Wiley & Sons, Inc. $WLY

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WLY. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 1st quarter worth $10,755,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 169.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 277,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,345,000 after acquiring an additional 174,367 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,184,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,802,000 after acquiring an additional 158,192 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 5,949.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 69,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 68,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 565.3% during the 1st quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 67,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 56,947 shares during the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

John Wiley & Sons stock opened at $41.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.63. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.10 and a twelve month high of $53.96.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.00 million. John Wiley & Sons had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 5.82%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. John Wiley & Sons has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.900-4.350 EPS. Research analysts expect that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

John Wiley & Sons Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th were paid a $0.355 dividend. This is a boost from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 8th. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is presently 79.78%.

John Wiley & Sons declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 26th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

John Wiley & Sons Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research, Learning, and Held for Sale or Sold. The Research segment consists of research publishing and research solutions. The Learning segment includes academic and professional reporting lines and consists of publishing and related knowledge solutions.

