EP Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in American Airlines Group Inc. $AAL

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,543 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,289 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 169.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 485,995 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 305,740 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,470 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,160 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 16,041 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at $870,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the airline’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on AAL. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Barclays upped their target price on American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Raymond James Financial set a $14.00 target price on American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $12.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.57. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $19.10.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The airline reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $14.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.27 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 24.55%. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. American Airlines Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.600–0.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

