EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 309 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHD. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth $268,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 148,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,367,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on CHD shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Church & Dwight from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $83.00 price target on Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.94.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

CHD opened at $94.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.37. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.50 and a 1 year high of $116.46. The company has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 8.66%.The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Church & Dwight has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.440-3.510 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.720-0.720 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Lee B. Mcchesney acquired 5,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.38 per share, for a total transaction of $494,274.42. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 5,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,274.42. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Dierker acquired 5,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.57 per share, with a total value of $500,887.90. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,212 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,802.84. This represents a 25.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 12,879 shares of company stock worth $1,177,702 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

