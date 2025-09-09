Equinox Gold Corp. $EQX Shares Sold by Amundi

Amundi lowered its stake in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,769,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,193 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $18,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EQX. Tobam acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Equinox Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Equinox Gold by 53.3% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Equinox Gold in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Equinox Gold in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on EQX. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Equinox Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Research raised Equinox Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Cormark raised Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinox Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Equinox Gold Stock Performance

Shares of EQX stock opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.81 and a beta of 1.11. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Equinox Gold had a positive return on equity of 3.54% and a negative net margin of 1.21%.The company had revenue of $478.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Equinox Gold

(Free Report)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.