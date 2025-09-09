Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. $EPRT Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,245,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278,316 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.63% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $40,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EPRT. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 73,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 33,624 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 163.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 963,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,124,000 after buying an additional 597,293 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 943.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 94,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after buying an additional 85,449 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Essential Properties Realty Trust Trading Down 1.2%

EPRT opened at $30.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.90 and its 200-day moving average is $31.57. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.44 and a 52-week high of $34.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Essential Properties Realty Trust ( NYSE:EPRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $129.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.72 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 44.48% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Essential Properties Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.860-1.890 EPS. Analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on EPRT. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.34.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EPRT

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.