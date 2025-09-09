Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. $EPRT Shares Bought by Amundi

Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 133.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 756,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 432,963 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $24,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,966,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,825,000 after acquiring an additional 870,486 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,511,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,802,000 after buying an additional 48,904 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,062,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,504,000 after buying an additional 2,410,278 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,962,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,984,000 after buying an additional 41,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,035,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,069,000 after buying an additional 86,244 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.34.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Trading Down 1.2%

EPRT opened at $30.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 5.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.57. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.44 and a 1-year high of $34.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.08.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 44.48%.The business had revenue of $129.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Essential Properties Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.860-1.890 EPS. Analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 101.69%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

