Federated Hermes, Inc. $FHI Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 954,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,019 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.21% of Federated Hermes worth $38,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 246.6% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 22.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 55.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Trading Down 0.8%

Federated Hermes stock opened at $52.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.84. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.29 and a 1 year high of $54.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.84.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $424.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.83 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 30.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on FHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. TD Cowen lowered shares of Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

Federated Hermes Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

