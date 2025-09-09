Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec Acquires 1,539 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF $SDY

Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,558,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,104,000 after purchasing an additional 41,613 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,371,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,773,000 after acquiring an additional 20,594 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,112,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,952,000 after acquiring an additional 8,613 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 695,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 410,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,716,000 after acquiring an additional 15,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.4%

SDY stock opened at $140.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.52 and a 200-day moving average of $135.50. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $119.83 and a 12 month high of $144.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.