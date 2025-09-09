Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec Acquires 845 Shares of Public Storage $PSA

Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,735,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,206,046,000 after purchasing an additional 143,575 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,987,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $894,177,000 after purchasing an additional 30,775 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,836,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $848,425,000 after purchasing an additional 34,718 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Public Storage by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,546,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $762,135,000 after acquiring an additional 69,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Public Storage by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,134,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $638,805,000 after acquiring an additional 12,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on PSA. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Public Storage from $308.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Public Storage from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Public Storage from $328.00 to $309.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Public Storage from $368.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.62.

Public Storage Stock Down 1.0%

NYSE:PSA opened at $294.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.86. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $256.60 and a twelve month high of $369.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $287.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 38.13%.The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.23 EPS. Public Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.450-17.00 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 130.86%.

About Public Storage

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.