Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec Buys 1,050 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW

Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,899 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 13,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 0.4%

CW stock opened at $483.55 on Tuesday. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $266.88 and a fifty-two week high of $517.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $485.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $412.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.10. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 13.66%.The firm had revenue of $876.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $405.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $356.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $450.00 to $457.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $432.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $525.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $468.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Curtiss-Wright

In related news, VP John C. Watts sold 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.50, for a total value of $533,355.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 3,863 shares in the company, valued at $1,856,171.50. This represents a 22.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

