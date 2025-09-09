Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec Buys 3,600 Shares of DTE Energy Company $DTE

Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 93.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target (up from $142.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.38.

DTE Energy Price Performance

DTE stock opened at $134.66 on Tuesday. DTE Energy Company has a one year low of $115.59 and a one year high of $142.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.42.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 10.16%.The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy Company will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 62.73%.

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total value of $224,848.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 4,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,621.09. The trade was a 27.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.