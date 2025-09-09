Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec Buys 4,707 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec increased its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 49.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,312 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,707 shares during the quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 30.4% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 6,306 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,628,941 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $138,378,000 after acquiring an additional 12,424 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at about $272,000. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 12.1% in the first quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC now owns 43,670 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,774 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STX. Wall Street Zen downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Seagate Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.75, for a total transaction of $3,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 478,912 shares in the company, valued at $73,632,720. This represents a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 5,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $915,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,785. This trade represents a 49.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,078 shares of company stock worth $8,561,503. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STX opened at $189.24 on Tuesday. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $191.52. The company has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 169.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Seagate Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.500 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 42.54%.

Seagate Technology announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the data storage provider to buy up to 21.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

