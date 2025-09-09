Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec Grows Stock Holdings in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. $MARA

Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec increased its stake in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) by 161.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,130 shares during the period. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MARA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 207,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,485,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 957,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,052,000 after buying an additional 14,112 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $839,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Stock Performance

Shares of MARA opened at $15.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 6.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.95. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $30.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $2.13. The business had revenue of $238.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.25 million. Marathon Digital had a net margin of 85.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MARA. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Compass Point raised shares of Marathon Digital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.50 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Insider Activity at Marathon Digital

In related news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $420,276.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,810,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,229,008.72. This represents a 0.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 34,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $550,518.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,413,298 shares in the company, valued at $22,400,773.30. The trade was a 2.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,712 shares of company stock worth $3,170,128 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Profile

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

