Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM

Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec grew its stake in shares of ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec’s holdings in ARM were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARM. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of ARM by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARM by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 182,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of ARM by 203.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 204,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,227,000 after acquiring an additional 137,095 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of ARM in the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in shares of ARM by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 67,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Get ARM alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARM. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of ARM from $147.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of ARM from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ARM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ARM from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of ARM from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.67.

ARM Stock Up 0.7%

ARM stock opened at $139.14 on Tuesday. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $182.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.65. The company has a market capitalization of $147.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.82, a P/E/G ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 4.17.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. ARM had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARM Profile

(Free Report)

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.