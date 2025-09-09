Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. $NVR

Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec raised its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

In other NVR news, Director Alexandra A. Jung sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,082.44, for a total value of $1,616,488.00. Following the sale, the director owned 75 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,183. The trade was a 72.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,850.28, for a total value of $981,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 386 shares in the company, valued at $3,030,208.08. This trade represents a 24.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 975 shares of company stock worth $7,869,360. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NVR from $7,200.00 to $7,600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on NVR from $7,900.00 to $8,150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8,783.33.

NVR Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NVR stock opened at $8,539.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.95. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6,562.85 and a twelve month high of $9,964.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7,884.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7,432.12.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $108.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $104.89 by $3.65. NVR had a return on equity of 37.35% and a net margin of 14.68%.The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $120.69 EPS. NVR’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

