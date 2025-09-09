Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec Has $1.13 Million Stake in Snap-On Incorporated $SNA

Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 65.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec’s holdings in Snap-On were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Snap-On during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Snap-On by 421.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Snap-On by 248.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-On during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in Snap-On by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on SNA shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Snap-On from $329.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Snap-On from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Snap-On from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Snap-On in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Snap-On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.00.

Snap-On Stock Down 0.7%

NYSE:SNA opened at $326.48 on Tuesday. Snap-On Incorporated has a 12-month low of $269.58 and a 12-month high of $373.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.03.

Snap-On (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.11. Snap-On had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 20.98%.The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-On Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a $2.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $8.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Snap-On’s payout ratio is currently 45.65%.

Insider Transactions at Snap-On

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 125 shares of Snap-On stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.21, for a total value of $40,651.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 111,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,332,786.41. The trade was a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.88, for a total value of $7,393,716.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 815,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,587,472.72. This trade represents a 2.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,898 shares of company stock worth $8,983,203. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Snap-On

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

