Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec Has $1.17 Million Stake in iShares MSCI World ETF $URTH

Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) by 416.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,137 shares during the quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI World ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA URTH opened at $177.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.65. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 52-week low of $132.93 and a 52-week high of $177.80.

About iShares MSCI World ETF

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

