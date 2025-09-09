Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec Has $1.18 Million Holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated $ABM

Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec lessened its position in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,570 shares during the quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 347,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,457,000 after buying an additional 5,880 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,106,000 after buying an additional 17,584 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,309,000 after buying an additional 38,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $56.00) on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Monday. Baird R W raised shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Truist Financial raised shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at ABM Industries

In other ABM Industries news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 17,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $828,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 71,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,422,425.68. This trade represents a 19.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Gartland sold 3,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $168,924.72. Following the transaction, the director owned 30,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,208.16. This trade represents a 10.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABM Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABM opened at $46.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.42. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1-year low of $40.85 and a 1-year high of $59.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.80.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 5th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.13). ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. ABM Industries’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. ABM Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.650 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.61%.

ABM Industries announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, September 5th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ABM Industries Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

