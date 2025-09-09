Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec Has $1.20 Million Position in Atmos Energy Corporation $ATO

Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ATO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,791,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,213,925,000 after purchasing an additional 424,235 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $65,333,000. Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $47,817,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 21,802.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 282,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,608,000 after buying an additional 280,821 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 93.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 444,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,705,000 after acquiring an additional 215,157 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATO. Barclays lowered their price target on Atmos Energy from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 target price (up from $146.00) on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Argus raised shares of Atmos Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.27.

Atmos Energy Stock Down 1.5%

Atmos Energy stock opened at $163.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.75. Atmos Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $130.88 and a 1-year high of $168.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $838.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.97 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 9.00%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.80%.

Atmos Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.