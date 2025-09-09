Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in W.R. Berkley Corporation $WRB

Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec grew its position in shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 70.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,131 shares during the period. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec’s holdings in W.R. Berkley were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new position in W.R. Berkley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W.R. Berkley in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.R. Berkley in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.R. Berkley in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W.R. Berkley stock opened at $72.45 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.69. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a 1 year low of $55.80 and a 1 year high of $76.38. The company has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

W.R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. W.R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 12.32%.The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from W.R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. W.R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.20%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WRB. Wall Street Zen downgraded W.R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on W.R. Berkley from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded W.R. Berkley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on W.R. Berkley from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on W.R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.54.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

