Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec Purchases 2,713 Shares of Allegion PLC $ALLE

Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec raised its position in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 42.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,095 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Allegion in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Allegion in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Allegion by 91.7% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Allegion by 75.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 322 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALLE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Research downgraded Allegion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Allegion from $149.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Allegion from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Allegion from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Allegion from $139.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.75.

Allegion Stock Performance

NYSE ALLE opened at $173.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Allegion PLC has a 1-year low of $116.57 and a 1-year high of $173.25.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.10 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 16.15%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Allegion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.000-8.150 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Allegion PLC will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.33%.

Insider Activity at Allegion

In other Allegion news, SVP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 10,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $1,781,055.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 30,023 shares in the company, valued at $4,946,589.48. This trade represents a 26.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 3,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $634,777.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 8,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,843.16. This represents a 30.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Featured Articles

