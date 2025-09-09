Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec Purchases 9,352 Shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc $NLY

Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,352 shares during the quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 17,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 27,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 54,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE NLY opened at $22.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.24. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a one year low of $16.59 and a one year high of $22.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 13.76%.The business had revenue of $273.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NLY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $20.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Zacks Research cut Annaly Capital Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Jones Trading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

