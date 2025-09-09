Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec Sells 21,331 Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. $FFC

Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec trimmed its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Free Report) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,331 shares during the quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 19.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 431,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,879,000 after purchasing an additional 70,716 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 38.3% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 340,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after buying an additional 94,306 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 18.6% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after buying an additional 34,355 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 2.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 205,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after buying an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 4.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 163,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 7,121 shares during the last quarter.

FFC opened at $16.44 on Tuesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $16.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.34 and a 200-day moving average of $15.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be given a $0.0958 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 23rd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

