Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec Sells 30,726 Shares of Nokia Corporation $NOK

Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec trimmed its position in Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 218,626 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,726 shares during the quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec’s holdings in Nokia were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its holdings in Nokia by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 40,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Nokia by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in Nokia by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 24,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Nokia by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 50,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nokia by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 25,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. 5.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NOK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Nokia from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane raised Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.52.

Nokia stock opened at $4.59 on Tuesday. Nokia Corporation has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $5.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.92. The company has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.90.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Nokia had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Nokia’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nokia Corporation will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

