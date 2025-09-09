Filtronic (LON:FTC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Filtronic plc (LON:FTC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 126.79 ($1.72) and traded as high as GBX 142 ($1.92). Filtronic shares last traded at GBX 140 ($1.90), with a volume of 921,089 shares.

Filtronic Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 147.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 126.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36. The stock has a market cap of £311.84 million, a P/E ratio of 2,345.45 and a beta of 0.87.

Filtronic (LON:FTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported GBX 6.42 EPS for the quarter. Filtronic had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 24.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Filtronic plc will post 3.0730129 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Filtronic Company Profile

For leading global telecommunications, space, aerospace, and defence organisations, Filtronic provides the design and manufacturing of complex high-frequency, communication solutions. In today’s data-driven world, Filtronic excels in transmitting vast amounts of analog data quickly and accurately over long distances.

