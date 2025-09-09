Financial Survey: Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) versus Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY)

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) and Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Rocket Lab and Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Rocket Lab alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rocket Lab -45.87% -48.14% -17.98% Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rocket Lab and Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rocket Lab $436.21 million 52.45 -$190.18 million ($0.45) -106.07 Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC $24.16 billion 5.21 $3.22 billion N/A N/A

Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC has higher revenue and earnings than Rocket Lab.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Rocket Lab and Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rocket Lab 0 5 7 1 2.69 Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC 0 2 0 1 2.67

Rocket Lab currently has a consensus price target of $42.27, suggesting a potential downside of 11.43%. Given Rocket Lab’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rocket Lab is more favorable than Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.8% of Rocket Lab shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.9% of Rocket Lab shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Rocket Lab has a beta of 2.17, indicating that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rocket Lab beats Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rocket Lab

(Get Free Report)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets. It also designs, manufactures, and sells Electron, a reusable orbital-class small rocket; and the Photon satellite platforms, as well as developing the Neutron 8-ton payload class launch vehicle; conducts remote launch activities; and designs and manufactures a range of components and subsystems for the Photon family of spacecraft and broader merchant spacecraft components. The company serves commercial, aerospace prime contractors, and government customers. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC

(Get Free Report)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services. The Defence segment is involved in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of military aero engines, naval engines, and submarine nuclear power plants, as well as offers aftermarket services. The Power Systems segment engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of integrated solutions for onsite power and propulsion under the mtu brand name. The New Markets segment develops, manufactures, and sells small modular reactor and new electrical power solutions. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.